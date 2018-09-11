Further tests needed to determine Mac Miller's cause of death, coroner says

11th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The rapper died on Friday.

Obit Mac Miller

A post-mortem examination has been carried out following the death of Mac Miller, but further tests will be required to determine how he died, a coroner in California has said.

The US rapper, 26, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Friday after suffering a reported overdose.

Mac Miller
A post-mortem examination has been held (Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

A post-mortem test was carried out by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, but a cause of death has not been released.

Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the coroner, said: “A cause of death has been deferred pending additional tests. His body has been released.”

In a statement, his family said Miller was a “bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans”.

Ed Sheeran, Drake, Chance The Rapper and Post Malone were among a stream of stars to pay tribute to the “great talent”, who released his fifth studio album, Swimming, in August.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Denise Richards got married over the weekend and her TINY wedding dress only took 24 hours to make

[PIC] Denise Richards got married over the weekend and her TINY wedding dress only took 24 hours to make

[PIC] CBB winner Ryan Thomas shares FIRST snap since leaving the house with girlfriend Lucy

[PIC] CBB winner Ryan Thomas shares FIRST snap since leaving the house with girlfriend Lucy
One of our FAVOURITE Love Island couples have SPLIT

One of our FAVOURITE Love Island couples have SPLIT

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] The 13 top from Penneys that EVERYONE is after

[PIC] The 13 top from Penneys that EVERYONE is after
Irish X Factor contestant BLASTS the show

Irish X Factor contestant BLASTS the show
These FOUR Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders last month

These FOUR Irish food businesses were served with CLOSURE orders last month
Gardaí issue URGENT warning after elderly man lost 10,000 in horrible new scam

Gardaí issue URGENT warning after elderly man lost 10,000 in horrible new scam