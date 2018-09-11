In Pictures: Stars of stage and screen celebrate life of Sir Peter Hall

RSC founder Sir Peter was remembered during a memorial service in Westminster Abbey.

Some of the most enduring stars of British theatre, film and television have paid tribute to the last Sir Peter Hall.

A memorial service for the founder of the Royal Shakespeare Company and director of the National Theatre was held at Westminster Abbey.

He died aged 86 in September last year.

Actress Leslie Caron, right, a former wife of Sir Peter talks to Dame Judi Dench (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Peter’s daughter actress Rebecca Hall (left) stands with his widow Nicki Frei (Yui Mok/PA)

(From left) Lord Melvyn Bragg, Sir Trevor Nunn, Stephen Fry and Sir David Hare talk after the service (Yui Mok/PA)

David Suchet recites from Amadeus during the service (Yui Mok/PA)

Theatre director Trevor Nunn (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Sir Ian McKellen (Yui Mok/PA)

Dame Penelope Keith (Yui Mok)

Vanessa Redgrave with her daughter Joely Richardson (Yui Mok/PA)

Stephen Fry (Yui Mok/PA)

Sex And The City star Kim Cattrall (Yui Mok/PA)

Imelda Staunton and husband Jim Carter (Yui Mok/PA)

Dame Maggie Smith (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Patrick Stewart (Yui Mok/PA)

Ralph Fiennes (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Michael Gambon (Yui Mok/PA)

Playwright David Hare read during the service (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Dame Judi Dench performs from Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

