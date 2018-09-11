In Pictures: Stars of stage and screen celebrate life of Sir Peter Hall

In Pictures: Stars of stage and screen celebrate life of Sir Peter Hall11th Sep 18 | Entertainment News
RSC founder Sir Peter was remembered during a memorial service in Westminster Abbey.
Some of the most enduring stars of British theatre, film and television have paid tribute to the last Sir Peter Hall.
A memorial service for the founder of the Royal Shakespeare Company and director of the National Theatre was held at Westminster Abbey.
He died aged 86 in September last year.
