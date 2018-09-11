In Pictures: Stars of stage and screen celebrate life of Sir Peter Hall

11th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

RSC founder Sir Peter was remembered during a memorial service in Westminster Abbey.

Sir Peter Hall memorial service

Some of the most enduring stars of British theatre, film and television have paid tribute to the last Sir Peter Hall.

A memorial service for the founder of the Royal Shakespeare Company and director of the National Theatre was held at Westminster Abbey.

He died aged 86 in September last year.

Leslie Caron and Judi Dench
Actress Leslie Caron, right, a former wife of Sir Peter talks to Dame Judi Dench (Yui Mok/PA)
Rebecca Hall
Sir Peter’s daughter actress Rebecca Hall (left) stands with his widow Nicki Frei (Yui Mok/PA)
Sir Peter Hall memorial service
(From left) Lord Melvyn Bragg, Sir Trevor Nunn, Stephen Fry and Sir David Hare talk after the service (Yui Mok/PA)
Sir Peter Hall memorial service
Sir Peter died aged 86 in September last year (Yui Mok/PA)
David Suchet
David Suchet recites from Amadeus during the service (Yui Mok/PA)
Trevor Nun
Theatre director Trevor Nunn (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Sir Ian McKellen
Sir Ian McKellen (Yui Mok/PA)
Dame Penelope Keith
Dame Penelope Keith (Yui Mok)
Vanessa Redgrave with her daughter Joely Richardson
Vanessa Redgrave with her daughter Joely Richardson (Yui Mok/PA)
Stephen Fry
Stephen Fry (Yui Mok/PA)
Sex And The City star Kim Cattrall
Sex And The City star Kim Cattrall (Yui Mok/PA)
Imelda Staunton and husband Jim Carter
Imelda Staunton and husband Jim Carter (Yui Mok/PA)
Dame Maggie Smith
Dame Maggie Smith (Yui Mok/PA)
Sir Patrick Stewart
Sir Patrick Stewart (Yui Mok/PA)
Ralph Fiennes
Ralph Fiennes (Yui Mok/PA)
Sir Michael Gambon
Sir Michael Gambon (Yui Mok/PA)
Playwright David Hare
Playwright David Hare read during the service (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Dame Judi Dench
Dame Judi Dench performs from Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

© Press Association 2018

