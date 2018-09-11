Kirstie Allsopp leaves Twitter after iPad smash row

The TV presenter said her children had repeatedly played games when they were not supposed to.

Kirstie Allsopp appears to have deactivated her Twitter account after coming under fire for revealing she had smashed her children’s iPads after they broke her rules about screen time use.

The 47-year-old’s social media account, which she was actively using on Monday, can no longer be found on Twitter.

Amazing moment today — @KirstieMAllsopp says she took her children's iPads and smashed them against the kitchen chairs https://t.co/CwfhRQBiCa — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) September 10, 2018

Allsopp told Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine that her sons – Oscar Hercules and Bay Atlas – were playing games outside of the allotted time that had been agreed, so she “smashed” their iPads.

She told Vine: “This is the first time I’ve said this publicly. In June I smashed my kids’ iPads, not in a violent way. I actually banged them on the table leg.”

She continued: “There is a game called Fortnite and another PUBG and I decided… we had made all sorts of rules and all sorts of times when we said you can’t play them, and all those rules got broken and in the end I said: ‘Right that is it, I have to physically (break them).’”

Kirstie Allsopp appears to no longer have an active Twitter account (PA).

The Location, Location, Location presenter faced a barrage of criticism on social media following her remarks.

In July 2017 she took a short break from Twitter after comments she made about washing machines belonging outside the kitchen caused a similar uproar.

During Monday’s appearance on The Jeremy Vine Show, TV presenter Storm Huntley said of Allsopp’s reveal: “I like that, that is my kind of parenting.”

Allsopp also previously made headlines when she spoke about travelling in business class, while her children travelled in economy class.

