Nicole Scherzinger and Mel C among stars at September 11 charity day

11th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

Since its inception, Charity Day has raised approximately $147 million (£113 million) globally.

BGC Charity Day 2018 - London

Claudia Winkleman, Ross Kemp, Mel C and Nicole Scherzinger were among the stars who picked up the phone at a charity event to honour those killed in the September 11 attacks.

The annual event at brokerage firm BGC Partners also hosted famous faces including Sarah, Duchess of York, Ryan Giggs and Olly Murs.

The firm lost 658 employees in the attack on the World Trade Centre in 2001 and now hosts a charity day in commemoration every year, during which all profits from trades are donated to good causes.

Tom Hardy
Tom Hardy took to the phones in the afternoon to drum up more trade (Ian West/PA)
Claudia Winkleman and Nicole Scherzinger
Claudia Winkleman and Nicole Scherzinger proved to be two excitable traders (Ian West/PA)

They include the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund and dozens of other charities around the world.

The event is now in its 14th year and since its inception has raised approximately $147 million (£113 million) globally.

Strictly Come Dancing star Winkleman attended to support charity Child Bereavement UK, while Kemp wore a t-shirt bearing the logo of male cancer charity Orchid.

BGC Charity Day 2018 – London
Ross Kemp ‘put the frighteners’ on a few potential clients (Ian West/PA)

Comedian Jimmy Carr made himself comfortable on the trading room floor by putting his feet up on the desk.

BGC Charity Day 2018 – London
Jimmy Carr got comfortable (Ian West/PA)
BGC Charity Day 2018 – London
And Martin Clunes was not behaving badly for a change (Ian West/PA)
BGC Charity Day 2018 – London
Melanie Sykes caught the attention of plenty of traders (Ian West/PA)
BGC Charity Day 2018 – London
Vernon Kay hoping to secure some family fortunes (Ian West/PA)
BGC Charity Day 2018 – London
While Melanie Chisholm, aka Mel C, spiced things up a bit (Ian West/PA)

Wales manager Giggs attended the event in support of Make-A-Wish, which grants wishes to seriously ill children, while the Duchess of York wore a badge supporting charity Street Child.

Ryan Giggs at BGC Charity Day 2018 – London
Wales manager Ryan Giggs was looking to score a good amount for charity (Ian West/PA)
BGC Charity Day 2018 – London
Victoria Pendleton took a session on the phones (Ian West/PA)
BGC Charity Day 2018 – London
Sarah, Duchess of York also took a turn (Ian West/PA)
BGC Charity Day 2018 – London
Steve Davis in a bit of a tangle (Ian West/PA)
BGC Charity Day 2018 – London
The Countess of Wessex clearly was having a grand old time (Ian West/PA)

Former X Factor star Murs hit the phones at the event in honour of charity Brainwave, which helps children with disabilities and additional needs.

