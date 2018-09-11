Kanye West kisses his youngest daughter Chicago in sweet snap

Kanye West showed his softer side when he tweeted a cute selfie showing him kissing his youngest daughter Chicago.

The controversial rapper shared the intimate moment with his 28 million Twitter followers on Monday.

In the picture, Chicago, West’s third child with his wife Kim Kardashian West and who was born via a surrogate in January, stares away from the camera while her famous father kisses the side of her head.

West, 41, captioned the image with three heart eye emojis.

It has been a tumultuous year for West, who released an album in June. In May, he was heavily criticised for saying slavery was a choice, remarks he has since apologised for.

Speaking to 107.5 WGCI radio in his hometown of Chicago last month, West also clarified his comments in support of Donald Trump.

He said: “I don’t know if I properly apologised for how that slave comment made people feel, so I want to take this moment right now to say that I’m sorry for hurting, I’m sorry for the one-two effect of the MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat into the slave comment.

“And I’m sorry for people who felt let down by that moment, and also I appreciate you guys giving me the opportunity to talk to you about the way I was thinking and what I was going through and what led me to that.”

West and Kardashian West, 37, also have a five-year-old daughter, North, and a son, Saint, two.

