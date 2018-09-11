Danny Dyer thanks David Cameron for his TV Choice Awards win

11th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

Dyer hit out at Mr Cameron over Brexit in June.

TV Choice Awards 2018 - London

EastEnders star Danny Dyer launched a second expletive-ridden attack on former Prime Minister David Cameron as the actor was honoured at the TV Choice Awards.

Dyer, who plays Mick Carter, was handed the prize for Best Soap Actor at the ceremony on Monday.

The awards, voted for by the public, celebrate the best of the last 12 months in television and see gongs given out in several categories.

Giving thanks for the award, Dyer speculated that he may only have received the honour because he “called David Cameron a twat”.

Danny Dyer was honoured with a prize at the TV Choice Awards (Ian West/PA)

He thanked the former leader of the Conservative party in his acceptance speech, together with his daughter Dani, who he also credits with his award success.

Speaking at the awards ceremony at the Dorchester Hotel in London, he said: “It’s a right nutty night. Last year I ended up licking Mary Berry.

“I would like to believe that I got this award for being a a blinding actor, but it’s probably because my daughter Dani won Love Island.

“And because I called David Cameron a twat. I would like the thank David Cameron for being the f****** twat that he is.”

Dyer previously launched a diatribe in similar terms against Mr Cameron on Good Evening Britain.

Georgia Toffolo accepted a prize for I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here at the TV Choice Awards (Ian West/PA)

The soap star was not the only one to vent his anger at the awards.

Darren Litton, the producer of Benidorm, saw his show scoop the prize for best comedy – despite it being “cancelled” by ITV.

He said: “This is awkward. We’ve just been cancelled. The show has just been cancelled.”

Elsewhere, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway won the coveted best entertainment show prize.

Ant & Dec
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway won the best entertainment show prize at the TV Choice Awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

The programme beat the likes of Celebrity Juice, Gogglebox and The Graham Norton Show to take home the trophy.

The win comes after McPartlin took a step back from TV commitments and public appearances following a drink-driving charge earlier this year.

Other winner at the 2018 awards, hosted by Pointless presenter Richard Osman, included Peaky Blinders for Best Drama, and Coronation Street for Best Soap.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! claimed best Reality Show.

Previous contestant Georgia Toffolo accepted the award saying: “There must be something wrong with us to have a wonderful time being covered in shit and starved.”

The reality star added that the show was “life-changing”.

