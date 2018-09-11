Nicki Minaj denies insulting Cardi B's parenting skills

Minaj said she was "mortified" to have been involved in an incident at New York Fashion Week.

Nicki Minaj has denied insulting Cardi B’s skills as a mother after the pair were allegedly involved in an altercation at New York Fashion Week.

The rapper, 35, said she was “mortified” after footage emerged of a scuffle at a Harper’s Bazaar event on Friday.

Cardi B, who gave birth to a daughter in July, later posted a lengthy message on Instagram accusing Minaj of making disparaging remarks about her skills as a mother.

Nicki Minaj has dismissed claims she insulted Cardi B’s skills as a mother (PA)

Minaj has dismissed the allegations.

On her Queen Radio show on Monday, the rapper, real name Onika Tanya Maraj, said: “The other night, I was a part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through.”

She said that the crowd who witnessed the alleged disturbance was “upper echelon”, adding: “The way they passed by looking at this disgusting commotion, I will never forget. I was mortified.”

Cardi B was allegedly involved in an altercation with Nicki Minaj (PA)

Minaj then denied having insulted Cardi B as a mother and said: “I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting. I don’t care about anyone’s parenting. I don’t give a shit and it’s so crazy to me that people always need to make Onika the bad guy.

“I just want to let the world know that Onika Tanya Maraj would never, has never and will never speak ill of anyone’s child.”

She added: “I am not a clown. That’s clown shit.”

