Kylie Jenner developed thick skin to cope with negative rumours

The US reality TV star said she also focuses on the fact that gossip fades after a while.

Kylie Jenner has said she has developed a thick skin to help her cope with rumours and negative stories.

The 21-year-old make-up queen – sister of model Kendall Jenner and Kardashians Kim, Khloe and Kourtney – said it also helps knowing that the gossip does not last forever.

She told Glamour magazine: “So many negative things come at me all the time.

“Of course, it does affect me, but you develop a thick skin.

“Nothing has lasted so long that I haven’t gotten through it, so whenever a new bad story or rumour emerges, I know it will pass, too.

“Everything in life is transient.”

Kylie Jenner on Glamour (Thomas Whiteside)

Jenner revealed she is not always completely confident in her appearance, saying she was “super insecure” about her lips.

“I really wanted the illusion of bigger lips, so I over-lined mine like crazy, and then people started getting obsessed,” she said.

The US reality star welcomed baby Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott, in February.

She said she hopes one day to be able to pass her business to her daughter.

“I work hard for Stormi and being able to pass Kylie Cosmetics onto her – if she is interested – would be such a cool thing to do,” she said.

The full feature is in the Autumn/Winter 2018 issue of Glamour, available on digital download and news stands on September 13 and https://www.glamourmagazine.co.uk/.

© Press Association 2018