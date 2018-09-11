Michael Palin: Celebrating a 50th is rather un-Python

11th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The sketch show turns 50 in 2019.

Michael Palin

Michael Palin says “something will happen” to celebrate Monty Python’s 50th birthday – but marking a random year like 51.5 would be more appropriate.

The first episode of Monty Python’s Flying Circus was broadcast in 1969.

Palin told the Press Association: “There are plans being hatched to flog our wares – you don’t miss an opportunity for an anniversary!”

John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Michael Palin and Terry Gilliam
John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Michael Palin and Terry Gilliam (Andy Gotts/PA)

But he said: “I feel celebrating a 50th is rather un-Python. We should be celebrating the 53rd or 51.5 year.”

Palin, who has travelled to North Korea for a new travelogue, added: “We talk to each other. We have management in place who are sort of coming up with suggestions and things, so there will be things.”

The troupe – Terry Jones, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam, John Cleese and Palin –  reunited for Monty Python Live (Mostly) in 2014.

“Now of course Terry is unwell, Terry has got dementia, so he can’t really take part, so there’s fewer of us. But something will happen,” Palin said.

Michael Palin In North Korea starts on Channel 5 on Thursday September 20.

© Press Association 2018

