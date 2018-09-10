The 2018 TV Choice Awards winners

The 2018 TV Choice Awards winners10th Sep 18 | Entertainment News
Emmerdale, Peaky Blinders and Benidorm were among the winners.
This year’s TV Choice Awards have been given out at a star-studded ceremony in London.
Here are the winners:
Best Soap
Coronation Street
Best New Drama
Liar
Best Drama Series
Peaky Blinders
Best Actor
Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders
Best Actress
Michelle Keegan, Our Girl
Best Family Drama
Call The Midwife
Best Reality Show
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Best Talent Show
Strictly Come Dancing
Best Entertainment Show
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Best Lifestyle Show
DIY SOS: The Big Build
Best Daytime Show
This Morning
Best Food Show
Sunday Brunch
Best Comedy
Benidorm
Best Soap Actor
Danny Dyer, EastEnders
Best Soap Actress
Emma Atkins, Emmerdale
Best Soap Newcomer
Ned Porteous, Emmerdale
Best Factual Show
Blue Planet II
