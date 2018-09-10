The 2018 TV Choice Awards winners

10th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

Emmerdale, Peaky Blinders and Benidorm were among the winners.

Michelle Keegan

This year’s TV Choice Awards have been given out at a star-studded ceremony in London.

Here are the winners:

Best Soap
Coronation Street

Best New Drama
Liar

Best Drama Series
Peaky Blinders

Best Actor
Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders

Best Actress
Michelle Keegan, Our Girl

Best Family Drama
Call The Midwife

Best Reality Show
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Best Talent Show
Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing hosts Claudia Winkleman (left) and Tess Daly
Strictly Come Dancing hosts Claudia Winkleman (left) and Tess Daly (PA)

Best Entertainment Show
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Best Lifestyle Show
DIY SOS: The Big Build

Best Daytime Show
This Morning

Best Food Show
Sunday Brunch

Best Comedy
Benidorm

Best Soap Actor
Danny Dyer, EastEnders

Danny Dyer on the red carpet
Danny Dyer (PA)

Best Soap Actress
Emma Atkins, Emmerdale

Best Soap Newcomer
Ned Porteous, Emmerdale

Best Factual Show
Blue Planet II

Blue Planet II
Blue Planet II (Lisa Labinjoh/Joe Platko)

