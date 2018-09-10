The 2018 TV Choice Awards winners

Emmerdale, Peaky Blinders and Benidorm were among the winners.

This year’s TV Choice Awards have been given out at a star-studded ceremony in London.

Here are the winners:

Best Soap

Coronation Street

Best New Drama

Liar

Best Drama Series

Peaky Blinders

Best Actor

Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders

Best Actress

Michelle Keegan, Our Girl

Best Family Drama

Call The Midwife

Best Reality Show

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Best Talent Show

Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing hosts Claudia Winkleman (left) and Tess Daly (PA)

Best Entertainment Show

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Best Lifestyle Show

DIY SOS: The Big Build

Best Daytime Show

This Morning

Best Food Show

Sunday Brunch

Best Comedy

Benidorm

Best Soap Actor

Danny Dyer, EastEnders

Danny Dyer (PA)

Best Soap Actress

Emma Atkins, Emmerdale

Best Soap Newcomer

Ned Porteous, Emmerdale

Best Factual Show

Blue Planet II

Blue Planet II (Lisa Labinjoh/Joe Platko)

