Anton Du Beke says 'elegant foxtrot' would suit Prime Minister

10th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The dancer said he would have a great time dancing with Theresa May if she ever went on Strictly.

Anton Du Beke

Anton Du Beke says he would show Theresa May the foxtrot after the Prime Minister’s dance display in Kenya.

The Strictly Come Dancing veteran said an “elegant foxtrot” would suit the Prime Minister.

However, Du Beke told the Press Association the Conservative leader should avoid anything more “extravagant”.

Speaking at the TV Choice Awards, he said: “I think Theresa and I could foxtrot together, I think she would be quietly elegant at that.

“Anything more extravagant she should keep to herself.”

Prime Minister Theresa May dancing
Prime Minister Theresa May dancing (PA)

Asked to offer his verdict on Mrs May’s dance efforts while abroad, the professional said: “I always remember thinking to myself – try to avoid any of that sort of display of things when you don’t have a professional next to you.”

The Prime Minister was filmed attempting dance moves in Kenya.

Following mockery of her moves, she tweeted offering “tips” to Strictly stars.

Asked how he would feel being partnered with the Prime Minister, Du Beke said: “We would have a great time. She probably has lots on her plate at the moment.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Legendary Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne gives heartbreaking health update

Legendary Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne gives heartbreaking health update
Public WARNING issued as COUGAR on the loose in Cork

Public WARNING issued as COUGAR on the loose in Cork
[PIC] The 13 top from Penneys that EVERYONE is after

[PIC] The 13 top from Penneys that EVERYONE is after

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Storm Florence hits HURRICANE strength - and it's heading straight towards Ireland

Storm Florence hits HURRICANE strength - and it's heading straight towards Ireland

Corrie star's son battling AGONISING incurable illness

Corrie star's son battling AGONISING incurable illness
Opera singer STEALS X Factor judges' hearts by sticking by friends

Opera singer STEALS X Factor judges' hearts by sticking by friends
Gardaí issue URGENT warning after elderly man lost 10,000 in horrible new scam

Gardaí issue URGENT warning after elderly man lost 10,000 in horrible new scam