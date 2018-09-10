Anton Du Beke says 'elegant foxtrot' would suit Prime Minister

The dancer said he would have a great time dancing with Theresa May if she ever went on Strictly.

Anton Du Beke says he would show Theresa May the foxtrot after the Prime Minister’s dance display in Kenya.

The Strictly Come Dancing veteran said an “elegant foxtrot” would suit the Prime Minister.

However, Du Beke told the Press Association the Conservative leader should avoid anything more “extravagant”.

Speaking at the TV Choice Awards, he said: “I think Theresa and I could foxtrot together, I think she would be quietly elegant at that.

“Anything more extravagant she should keep to herself.”

Prime Minister Theresa May dancing (PA)

Asked to offer his verdict on Mrs May’s dance efforts while abroad, the professional said: “I always remember thinking to myself – try to avoid any of that sort of display of things when you don’t have a professional next to you.”

The Prime Minister was filmed attempting dance moves in Kenya.

Following mockery of her moves, she tweeted offering “tips” to Strictly stars.

Asked how he would feel being partnered with the Prime Minister, Du Beke said: “We would have a great time. She probably has lots on her plate at the moment.”

© Press Association 2018