It has been amazing to be part of Bodyguard - Keeley Hawes

Bodyguard star has Keeley Hawes has thanked viewers for their “enthusiasm” over the political thriller after her character’s shock death.

Fans of the BBC drama were stunned when Hawes’ alter ego, Home Secretary Julia Montague, was killed off.

She had been hurt in a bombing the week before and succumbed to her injuries in Sunday night’s episode.

It has been amazing to be part of #Bodyguard. Everyone’s enthusiasm for the show has made it so exciting. Thanks again for watching and for the lovely messages. And Iiiiieeiiiieeeiiiiiiiiii will always love youuuuuuuuuuuuu! @_richardmadden pic.twitter.com/ZkLs8PPhn9 — Keeley Hawes (@Misskeeleyhawes) September 10, 2018

Hawes wrote on Twitter: “It has been amazing to be part of #Bodyguard.

“Everyone’s enthusiasm for the show has made it so exciting.

“Thanks again for watching and for the lovely messages.”

The actress added a sweet message for her co-star Richard Madden, who plays Montague’s protection officer.

“And Iiiiieeiiiieeeiiiiiiiiii will always love youuuuuuuuuuuuu! @_richardmadden,” she said.

