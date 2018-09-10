Victoria Beckham celebrates 10 years of her brand with Piccadilly Circus ads

Victoria Beckham celebrates 10 years of her brand with Piccadilly Circus ads10th Sep 18 | Entertainment News
The star launched her label in 2008.
Victoria Beckham has told of her delight at having her name in lights at Piccadilly Circus to celebrate a decade of her brand.
The Spice Girl-turned-designer, 44, posted a photograph on Instagram showing her posters and name at the famous spot in London.
“My name in lights!” she said.
“So excited to be celebrating a decade of my brand with the iconic Piccadilly Lights!
“So much more exciting news to come… x VB.”
She added the hashtag “#VBSince08”.
The star also shared an image from her photoshoot for the ad campaign for her brand, which shows her climbing out of a giant paper bag.
It resembles an image, taken by Juergen Teller in 2008, in which Beckham’s legs were seen sticking out of a Marc Jacobs bag.
