Victoria Beckham celebrates 10 years of her brand with Piccadilly Circus ads

10th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The star launched her label in 2008.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham has told of her delight at having her name in lights at Piccadilly Circus to celebrate a decade of her brand.

The Spice Girl-turned-designer, 44, posted a photograph on Instagram showing her posters and name at the famous spot in London.

“My name in lights!” she said.

“So excited to be celebrating a decade of my brand with the iconic Piccadilly Lights!

“So much more exciting news to come… x VB.”

She added the hashtag “#VBSince08”.

The star also shared an image from her photoshoot for the ad campaign for her brand, which shows her climbing out of a giant paper bag.

It resembles an image, taken by Juergen Teller in 2008, in which Beckham’s legs were seen sticking out of a Marc Jacobs bag.

© Press Association 2018

