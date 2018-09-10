Sir Paul McCartney takes on Eminem for number one spot

The Beatles star's latest album, Egypt Station, is currently at number two on the Official Albums Chart.

Sir Paul McCartney is taking on Eminem for the top spot in this week’s album chart.

The Beatles star’s 18th solo album, Egypt Station, is at number two at the midweek stage, chasing the rapper who is at number one with Kamikaze.

Eminem (PA)

Two film soundtracks are next, with Mamma Mia in third and music from The Greatest Showman in fourth.

The top five is rounded out by Ariana Grande’s Sweetener, according to the Official Charts Company.

Swimming, the latest album by late rapper Mac Miller, looks set to reach a new peak on this week’s chart following his death.

The platinum-selling US musician was found unresponsive at his home in Los Angeles on Friday morning after a reported overdose.

Miller released his fifth album Swimming just last month, where it debuted at 37 on the Official UK Albums Chart. The collection has now climbed to 23.

In the singles chart, two tracks from Swimming have entered the Top 100 – Self Care at 56 and Hurt Feelings at 89.

Calvin Harris and Sam Smith’s UK chart topper, Promises, could be set for a second week at number one.

The collaboration was the most downloaded and streamed song over the weekend.

© Press Association 2018