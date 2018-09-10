Olivia Newton-John diagnosed with cancer for third time

10th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The star said she is treating a tumour found in her lower back 'naturally'.

Olivia Newton-John

Grease star Olivia Newton-John said she has been diagnosed with cancer for the third time in three decades.

The four-time Grammy winner, who will turn 70 on September 26, told Australian news programme Sunday Night that doctors found a tumour in her lower back in 2017.

Newton-John said she is “treating it naturally and doing really well”.

The singer said that for the pain, she is taking cannabis oil, made from marijuana her husband grows in California.

She has undergone radiation treatment and has cut sugar out of her diet.

The star said: “I believe I will win over it.”

She said she hopes her native Australia will legalise medical marijuana.

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, undergoing a partial mastectomy and reconstruction. She was diagnosed with breast cancer again in 2013.

