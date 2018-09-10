Vick Hope will perform jive in Strictly 'baptism of fire'

10th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The radio host's first dance has been revealed.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Vick Hope will dance the jive in a “baptism of fire” in her first performance on the show.

The Capital Breakfast host was told live on air by her professional dancer partner Graziano Di Prima that they would be dancing to Feel It Still by American rock band Portugal. The Man.

Hope, 28, told Capital FM presenters she had been hoping for something slower for her debut dance.

View this post on Instagram

Your soon-to-be @bbcstrictly winners… 👑

A post shared by Capital (@capitalofficial) on

She said before the on-air reveal: “I know that I don’t want to do something too fast. It’s a baptism of fire. It’s quite difficult.”

Di Prima, new to the show this year, broke the news that they would have to prepare for the jive.

Hope said: “What did I just say about not wanting it to be fast? It sounds dangerous.”

The pair will perform when the show returns on September 22.

© Press Association 2018

