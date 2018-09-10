Nobody was more invested in the US Open men's final than Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep has won three Oscars in a glittering acting career, and a fourth would have surely been in the bag if the Academy recognised tennis matches as the blockbuster films they essentially are.

The 69-year-old star of films such as Kramer vs Kramer and Sophie’s Choice was in attendance for the US Open men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro.

The Serb took the first set 6-3 before a mammoth second set, lasting 95 minutes, appeared to be almost too much for Streep at Flushing Meadows.

Meryl Streep's faces at this #USOpen men's final are giving me life. Please tell me someone has a GIF of her reaction to that Del Potro point. — Zainab (@Zainab_Mudallal) September 9, 2018

And the award for best performance by a fan in a leading role goes to… 🏆🙀🎞🎥#USOpen pic.twitter.com/MRpcV99pNa — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2018

Yes, Streep was the living embodiment of an emoji as the two finalists battled it out for the trophy.

Meryl Streep is the 😱 emoji at the US Open final. pic.twitter.com/70C8SMl8In — ESPN (@espn) September 9, 2018

If Meryl Streep can’t handle this match, how should we, mere mortals? #USOpen — ana (@ana_delizs) September 9, 2018

It proved to be an entertaining aside for fans during the marathon set, which Djokovic eventually won 7-6 to take control of the match, which he won 6-3 7-6 6-3.

The win moved the 31-year-old level on major titles with Pete Sampras, that’s 14, but more importantly, the world of sport learned that no event is complete without Streep’s emotions illustrating the story of the game.

