Ben Miller joins cast of new ITV workplace drama The Man

The workplace drama will examine the effects of bullying.

Death In Paradise star Ben Miller and Our Girl actor Sean Sagar have joined the cast of Mike Bartlett’s new drama about the corrosive impact of bullying.

They join Ken Nwosu, who was previously announced to star as the central role of Thomas Benson in the three-part drama The Man.

Gwilym Lee, Phoebe Nicholls, Alexandra Roach and Michael Cochrane have also joined the cast.

The show, which has been penned by Doctor Foster creator Bartlett, will be set in a business park in Reading and focus on the competitive world of middle management.

The psychological drama will follow Benson, a hard-working father and husband who is reliant on bonuses and winning pitches but when he freezes during a pitch, the fallout is monumental.

Determined to win back the client, he goes to increasingly desperate lengths to remain successful.

But as he does, he begins to feel undermined, under attack and out of control and the series asks if he is just feeling paranoid or whether his own team, and maybe the wider world, are out to get him.

The three-part drama will be directed by Julia Ford, who previously worked on Netflix series Safe.

Catherine Oldfield, the executive producer, said: “Mike has created a fantastically taut, contemporary thriller about bullying and Julia (Ford) has assembled a hugely talented cast headed up by Ken Nwosu.

“Given the current climate, it feels exactly the right time to explore something that affects so many people.”

Polly Hill, head of drama at ITV, added: “The Man is another gripping story by Mike, that explores the complex subject of workplace bullying.

“It brilliantly moves between being very funny to very painful, and will have viewers hooked. I am also delighted that the very talented Ken Nwosu is playing Thomas and that Julia Ford is directing.

“Together with Tall Story Pictures, this is a fantastic team that promises to make an unmissable drama.”

