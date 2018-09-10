Celebrity Big Brother winner to be crowned in series finale

10th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

Six contestants remain in the Channel 5 house.

Ryan Thomas

Celebrity Big Brother is coming to an end on Monday night as one of the remaining contestants is crowned during the live final.

Psychic Sally Morgan, US star Kirstie Alley, Love Islander Gabby Allen, soap star Ryan Thomas, former trader Mick Leeson and TV personality Dan Osborne are all battling it out to win the Channel 5 reality series.

The bookmakers’ favourite is Thomas, who was at the centre of the Roxanne Pallett “punch” scandal.

When she was in the house the actress accused Thomas of deliberately hurting her with a punch, which viewers defended as play-fighting.

Kirstie Alley at the CBB launch
Kirstie Alley (Ian West/PA)

After walking out, she apologised and said she had made “a massive, horrible mistake”.

On Saturday, Ladbrokes said Thomas had odds of 1/2, with American actress Alley at 2/1.

Coral has Thomas as odds on at 2-5.

The Celebrity Big Brother final, hosted by Emma Willis, is on Channel 5 at 9pm.

© Press Association 2018

