X Factor viewers convinced Robbie is wearing pyjamas

The singer wore a floral top for the latest auditions.

Robbie Williams confused X Factor viewers by turning up to the latest audition in an outfit resembling pyjamas.

The singer, 44, wore a floral patterned jacket during Sunday night’s episode of the ITV singing contest.

But fans were convinced it was actually his sleepwear.

“Why is Robbie Williams wearing his pyjamas…Nuh uh Fashion police please!” said one viewer on Twitter.

Why is Robbie Williams wearing his pyjamas…Nuh uh Fashion police please! #XFactor 🤔 — Sukhi Dee (@Sukhi_Dee1) September 9, 2018

“Where can I get a pair of pyjamas like Robbie’s?” asked another.

Where can I get a pair of pyjamas like Robbie’s? #XFactor — Kieron Donoghue (@kierondonoghue) September 9, 2018

One fan tweeted: “Pretty sure Robbie W is wearing the same pyjamas as my missus.”

#xfactor Pretty sure Robbie W is wearing the same pyjamas as my missus 🤔 — LEON DUFFY (@MontagueStreet) September 9, 2018

Some people said they would be taking a leaf out of Williams’ book and rolling up to work in their own nightwear.

“If it’s good enough for Robbie it’s good enough for me!” posted one fan.

I'm going to work in my PJ's tomorrow, if it's good enough for Robbie it's good enough for me! #XFactor — cheryl (@ch3zkm) September 9, 2018

X Factor continues on ITV.

