Countryfile launches fourth ramble for BBC Children In Need

Matt Baker, Anita Rani and their fellow Countryfile presenters are heading out on a series of rambles across the UK for BBC Children In Need.

The presenters will be joined on the walks by viewers of the BBC show as well as children and young people supported by Children In Need funded projects.

The team will head to different locations across the UK – Galloway Forest Park in Scotland, the Isle of Skye, Caernarfon in Wales, Ely in Cambridgeshire and the Mourne Mountains in Northern Ireland – on October 6 and 7.

They are urging the public to hold their own sponsored rambles to raise money to help support disadvantaged children and young people.

Adam Henson launches the ramble (BBC)

Adam Henson will lead a ramble through Galloway Forest Park. He will be joined by siblings Karis, 13, eight-year old Logan and six-year old Lewis who, following the loss of their dad Steven, have been supported by Strathcarron Hospice’s Season’s for Growth Programme – a bereavement support service funded by Children In Need.

Ellie Harrison will lead a mass ramble through Ely and will be joined by 14-year old Amy, who has been supported by Spread-a-Smile following a diagnosis of osteosarcoma in March 2017.

Rani will be walking Hare’s Gap in the Mourne Mountains with 13-year old Mark, who has ME and has been supported by Koram Centre Counselling, Psychotherapy and Psychosocial Support.

Baker will be taking on one of Countryfile’s toughest rambles when he heads up to the Isle of Skye with Josh, 12, who has Niemann-Pick Type C and is supported by Niemann-Pick UK.

In Wales, John Craven and Steve Brown will be leading a ramble joined by young people who have been supported by Contact Wales/Cymru, which delivers outdoor experiences and activity days to disabled children and young people.

Craven, who has presented Countryfile for nearly 30 years, said: “Leading a Countryfile Ramble and raising money for BBC Children In Need is a real privilege – it’s one of the highlights of our year.

“We presenters get to meet many brave and quite wonderful children and young people who are being helped in lots of different ways thanks to the donations – whilst at the same time walking through some of the UK’s most beautiful landscapes.

“We hope that as before our viewers will join in, have a great day out, and raise even more money for the charity.”

It is the fourth year of the Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children In Need, which has raised £4.1 million for the charity since 2015.

This year the public can join teams of walkers across the UK hosting a Countryfile Ramble or set up their own.

For details visit www.bbc.co.uk/Pudsey.

The walks will be broadcast as an extended programme, The Countryfile Ramble For BBC Children In Need, on BBC One on October 28.

