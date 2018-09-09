George Ezra scores biggest hit of the summer with Shotgun

The song spent four non-consecutive weeks at number one.

Singer-songwriter George Ezra’s chart-topping single Shotgun was the biggest song of the summer, according to official UK charts data.

From June 1 to August 31, Ezra’s track accumulated 820,000 combined sales, made up of 67 million audio streams, 24 million video streams and 168,000 downloads.

Shotgun fended off competition from One Kiss by Scottish DJ Calvin Harris and singer Dua Lipa, which spent eight weeks at number one. The club favourite logged 608,000 combined sales across the three-month period.

In a video message recorded for the Official Charts Company, Ezra said: “Thank you very much to all of you that have come and seen us live, played the song, shared it with your friends and family and sung along with us. It’s been an amazing summer.”

Shotgun spent four non-consecutive weeks in the top spot which were interrupted by comedy duo David Baddiel and Frank Skinner’s football anthem Three Lions and Drake’s In My Feelings.

The Canadian rapper’s tune, which was boosted by a viral video dance challenge that saw celebrities including Will Smith dancing to it, placed third on the summer chart.

Drake was also at number six with Nice For What, another cut from this chart-topping album Scorpion.

His duet with Michael Jackson, Don’t Matter To Me, and God’s Plan were also in the top 25.

Completing the top 5 was Solo by Cambridge electronic act Clean’s Bandit Solo featuring US singer Demi Lovato and 2002 by Anne-Marie in fifth spot.

The top 10 biggest singles of summer 2018 were as follows:

1 Shotgun – George Ezra

2 One Kiss – Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa

3 In My Feelings – Drake

4 Solo – Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato

5 2002 – Anne-Marie

6 Nice For What – Drake

7 Youngblood – 5 seconds of summer

8 If you’re over me – Years & Years

9 Rise – Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack

10 I’ll Be There – Jess Glynne

