Strictly 2018: Professional dancers and celebrities react to pairings

Red Dwarf actor Danny John-Jules joked about being an “honorary Welshman” following his Strictly Come Dancing pairing with Welsh dancer Amy Dowden.

Amy Dowden and Danny John-Jules during the launch show of Strictly 2018 (BBC)

During Saturday night’s launch of the BBC One series, the 15 celebrity contestants discovered who they will be taking to the dance floor with.

John-Jules posted on Twitter after the show, writing: “I am now, officially an Honorary Welshman! I will only answer to the name, Barry John, for the course of my #Strictly journey. I can’t wait for @dowden_amy to put some of that #WelshFire into our dances.”

Strictly professional Anton Du Beke, who has been on the show since it launched in 2004, has been partnered with fashion guru Susannah Constantine.

He tweeted: “And we’re off! Here we go #Strictly 2018 – my wonderful partner Susannah Constantine and I are both over the moon!! Wish us the very best of luck, my loves! Glitterball… here we come!!!”

TV presenter and author Katie Piper will dance with Gorka Marquez, who tweeted: “Yeah!!!!! So so excited for this @KatiePiper_ can’t wait to start!!!”

Piper also tweeted saying the “secret is out”. She added: “I feel so very lucky to have the talented @gorkamarquez1 as my partner. It’s going to be a journey but something tells me it will be a fabulous journey.”

Strictly professional Oti Mabuse, who will also be seen next year as a captain on BBC One’s new Saturday night show The Greatest Dancer, is paired with former England cricketer Graeme Swann.

Oti Mabuse is paired with Graeme Swann (BBC)

Mabuse tweeted: “This is going to be a tremendously fun experience and journey I can’t wait to take over your life, instagram and make great memories with you!”

Steps star Faye Tozer will dance with Giovanni Pernice, who posted a video on Twitter saying: “Strictly 2018, we are ready.”

Prior to the launch show airing, Prime Minister Theresa May offered to provide this year’s contestants with some assistance.

Mrs May commented on a post from the Strictly Twitter account, saying: “Get in touch if you need any tips…”

The Prime Minister showed off her dance moves during her recent travels to Africa.

