Olivia Colman wins best actress award at Venice Film Festival

8th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

She won for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite.

CORRECTION Italy Venice Film Festival 2018 Awards Photo Call

Olivia Colman has won best actress for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite, at the 75th Venice Film Festival.

The film, by Yorgos Lanthimos, is about the women surrounding the queen.

Roma, Alfonso Cuaron’s intimate, black-and-white portrait of the women who raised him in Mexico City’s turbulent 1970s, won the top prize at the Festival.

Olivia Colman
Olivia Colman stars in The Favourite (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

Cuaron accepted the Leone d’Oro on Saturday, which he said was the birthday of the woman who inspired the lead character Cleo, a young domestic worker with her own troubles amid political strife in the city’s Roma neighbourhood.

The jury prize also went to The Favourite.

Best director went to Jacques Audiard for The Sisters and Brothers.

Willem Dafoe picked up best actor for At Eternity’s Gate, Julian Schnabel’s homage to Vincent Van Gogh.

Guillermo del Toro headed the jury.



One of our favourite ever EastEnders characters is RETURNING to the soap

He's BACK so he is - Corrie fans celebrate Jim McDonald's return to the cobbles

Controversial CBB star RETURNING to the house to reveal the truth about Roxanne

BREAKING: Mac Miller found dead at 26

AW MA GAWD! Penney's launches exclusive collection with Stacey Solomon

Who is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2018?

[PIC] This STUNNING jumpsuit from Penneys is just 16

