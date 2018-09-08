QI host Sandi Toksvig reveals she is paid 40% of what Stephen Fry earned

Toksvig also said she earns the same amount as regular panellist Alan Davies

QI host Sandi Toksvig has revealed she is paid 40% of what the programme’s former host Stephen Fry used to earn for his work on the comedy panel show.

The 60-year-old took over from Fry in October 2016 and her third series as host is set to begin on Monday.

Toksvig was asked a question about her QI salary by an audience member at the Women’s Equality Party conference, where she gave a speech on feminist economics.

She said: “I have recently discovered I get 40% of what Stephen used to get. And I get the same pay as Alan Davies, who is not the host.

“I temper this with the fact that I love the show and I’m the first woman to host such a show.”

HUGE GASP in room at @WEP_UK conference as @sanditoksvig reveals she gets just 40% of what Stephen Fry got for hosting #QI and only the same as Alan Davies. #WE2018 pic.twitter.com/qtZAaDgMHY — Catherine Mayer (@catherine_mayer) September 8, 2018

The Great British Bake Off presenter’s disclosure produced gasps from the crowd at the event.

Following the question-and-answer session, Toksvig, co-founder of the Women’s Equality Party, added: “I love QI and the brilliant team who produce it.

“John Lloyd and the team champion women on the show.

“I was asked a question at the Women’s Equality Party conference that I felt I had to answer, because the issues with equal pay and the gender pay gap cut right across the media and all industries and all areas of life.

“Until now I had held back from talking about this because this is not about me.

“However, the lack of transparency around pay is a big part of the problem and I hope that being open, I can support women across the country whose work is undervalued.”

TV presenter Richard Bacon commented on a video posted by Catherine Mayer, co-founder of the Women’s Equality Party, showing a clip of Toksvig talking about the pay disparity.

Yes. Because he’s Stephen Fry.Some talent costs more than others. And sometimes, it’s got nothing to do with gender. https://t.co/3gUzntzDnf — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) September 8, 2018

Alongside the clip Mayer wrote: “HUGE GASP in room at @WEP_UK conference as @sanditoksvig reveals she gets just 40% of what Stephen Fry got for hosting #QI and only the same as Alan Davies. #WE2018.”

Bacon commented on Mayer’s post, writing: “Yes. Because he’s Stephen Fry. Some talent costs more than others. And sometimes, it’s got nothing to do with gender.”

The BBC has been contacted for comment.

