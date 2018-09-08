US rapper Mac Miller dies aged 26 after 'overdose'

Fellow musicians have paid tribute to the music star.

Mac Miller, the platinum-selling US musician and former partner of Ariana Grande, has died aged 26.

The rapper, whose music had documented struggles with substance abuse and depression, was found unresponsive at his home in Los Angeles on Friday morning after reported overdose.

The LA coroner said the cause of his death was yet to be determined.

Miller performed with Grande at a memorial concert following the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing and the pair released music together during their relationship.

The No Tears Left To Cry singer, 25, who performed in London on Tuesday, is yet to comment on his death.

Ed Sheeran, Chance The Rapper and Post Malone were among a stream of stars to pay tribute to the “great talent”.

We'll make that album one day bubba. Miss you so much. — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) September 7, 2018

Posting an image of the pair on Instagram, Sheeran said Miller’s untimely death was “so heartbreaking”.

He said: “I hung out with Mac a few times over the years and he was always such a sweetheart, always had the time of day for anyone, whoever they were.

“As well as being a great talent, he was a great human.”

Post Malone said Miller “changed so many lives”, while Chance The Rapper said he was “one of the sweetest guys I ever knew”.

US singer Miguel, who collaborated with Miller on his 2016 album GO:OD AM, said he was “insanely talented” and “never got the credit he deserved”.

The coroner said a post-mortem will be carried out to try and establish how he died.

“The music artist known as Mac Miller died today in his Studio City home,” the LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a statement.

“In the late morning of September 7, Malcolm McCormick was found unresponsive in his home located in the 11600 block of Valleycrest Drive in Studio City.

“Authorities were called and Miller was pronounced dead at the scene at 11.51am.

“At this time, an autopsy is pending and a cause of death has not been determined.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said it was called to a “death investigation” at an address in the Valley Crest area of north Hollywood at 11.50am.

Emergency services had been sent to a patient in cardiac arrest, according to a dispatch call obtained by celebrity news site TMZ.

Grande and Miller separated earlier this year, with the singer confirming the split in May.

At the time she said the breakdown was “heartbreaking”, although the relationship had become “toxic”.

She said on Twitter: “I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be.

“I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his s*** together is a very major problem.”

