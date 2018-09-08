How this year's Strictly line-up compares

8th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The number of actors is the lowest since 2011.

Red Dwarf

Strictly Come Dancing is usually well-stocked with familiar faces from the nation’s favourite soaps and TV dramas – but not this year.

Only two of the 15 contestants are best known for their work as actors: Danny John-Jules, star of Red Dwarf and Death In Paradise, and Charles Venn, a regular in Casualty.

A third contestant, Lee Ryan, has recently appeared in EastEnders but is more famous as a former member of boy band Blue.

It is the lowest number of actors taking part in the show since 2011.

In total 65 actors have appeared in Strictly since it began in 2004.

SHOWBIZ Strictly
(PA Graphics)

Almost a third (20) have been best known for appearing in EastEnders, while 12 have been most famous for starring in Casualty or Holby City.

Coronation Street has supplied five of the contestants – the same number to have come from Hollyoaks.

A total of 222 contestants have taken part in Strictly Come Dancing to date, with acting being the most common occupation.

In second place is TV/radio presenting, responsible for 56 contestants – including five of this year’s hopefuls.

There have been 31 singers/musicians, 25 sport stars and 12 Olympians/Paralympians.

The show has also welcomed nine comedians, seven models, six chefs and three politicians.

Those in categories all of their own include a magician (Paul Daniels in 2010), an astrologer (Russell Grant in 2011) and a garden designer (Diarmuid Gavin in 2004), plus YouTube personality Joe Sugg this year.

© Press Association 2018

