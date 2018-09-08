Who is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2018?

A new group of 15 celebrities is set to hit the dancefloor on the show for the first time tonight.

Susannah Constantine

Susannah Constantine (Ian West/PA)

Fashion stylist, journalist and presenter Susannah Constantine, 56, was announced on ITV’s Good Morning Britain as the 15th star to be taking part in the BBC series.

She is best known for her partnership with Trinny Woodall and their TV series What Not To Wear, as well as Trinny And Susannah Undress and Undress The Nation, and has also penned a number of books and starred in I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! in 2015.

Constantine said she is “sick with nerves and jangling with excitement” about Strictly.

Charles Venn

Charles Venn (Ian West/PA)

Actor Charles Venn joined Constantine on GMB to be unveiled, and said that taking to the dancefloor both “excites and scares me in equal measure”.

Venn has played nurse Jacob Masters in hospital drama Casualty since 2015 and has also appeared in EastEnders, Footballers’ Wives and Dream Team.

Lauren Steadman

Lauren Steadman (Ian West/PA)

Paralympian Lauren Steadman was announced on The One Show, becoming the 13th celebrity contestant to be named.

The 25-year-old, a double world champion Paratriathlete, Paralympic silver medallist and six times European champion, said she was excited “to swap my triathlon kit for dancing shoes and sequins!”

Lee Ryan

Lee Ryan (Ian West/PA)

Blue singer-turned-soap star Lee Ryan was announced on ITV’s Loose Women, making him the 12th celebrity contestant to be named.

The boy band singer, who has been seen on TV as EastEnders bad boy Woody Woodward, is the second member of Blue to compete in Strictly.

In 2014, his fellow band member Simon Webbe took part and was runner-up in the series alongside his professional partner Kristina Rihanoff.

Seann Walsh

Seann Walsh (Ian West/PA)

The stand-up comic, 32, was unveiled alongside Kate Silverton on BBC’s The One Show. Walsh described his previous dancing experience as “jumping up and down until two in the morning”.

He is known for appearing in ITV sitcom Bad Move alongside Jack Dee and he recently made his US television debut on Conan O’Brien’s talk show.

Kate Silverton

Kate Silverton (Ian West/PA)

The BBC News anchor, 48, is an experienced journalist who has reported from the front line in both Afghanistan and Iraq.

She will be hoping to better the efforts of her former BBC Breakfast co-host Bill Turnbull, who participated in the show’s third series, finishing sixth with professional dancer Karen Hardy.

Ashley Roberts

Ashley Roberts (Ian West/PA)

The singer, 36, found fame as a member of the Pussycat Dolls before leaving the group in 2010.

She has since taken part in I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! and The Jump, and appeared as a judge on Dancing On Ice. She said she will put her “heart and soul” into her new adventure.

Stacey Dooley

Stacey Dooley (Ian West/PA)

The documentary presenter, 31, has been making television programmes for nine years after getting her start in a BBC Three series in which she travelled to India to explore the fashion industry making clothes for the UK high street.

She has since travelled to Syria to present the critically acclaimed BBC Three documentary Stacey Dooley On The Frontline: Girls, Guns And Isis, and said: “Typically, work for me is very serious and can be quite hardcore so I’m going to soak up the escapism and bathe in the sequins.”

Dr Ranj Singh

Dr Ranj Singh (Ian West/PA)

This Morning’s medical expert, 39, specialises in the well-being of young people, and still works shifts in A&E and the intensive care unit at his local NHS hospital.

He follows in the footsteps of his This Morning co-star Ruth Langsford, who took part last year, and said: “Anyone that knows me knows that I love a bit of sparkle … so bring on the glitter!”

Graeme Swann

Graeme Swann (Ian West/PA)

The former England cricketer, 39, is regarded as one of the country’s greatest ever spin bowlers.

He was part of the victorious England team who claimed the Ashes back from Australia, where he delivered the winning wicket to secure the victory, and is now a popular commentator on Test Match Special for the BBC.

Swann has said he is “hoping to follow in the footsteps of the cricketers who’ve come before me who’ve either won the whole thing or had an absolute ball on the show”.

Vick Hope

Vick Hope (Ian West/PA)

The radio DJ, 28, currently presents the Capital Breakfast show every morning with Roman Kemp.

The Cambridge University graduate, who says it is a “huge honour” to join the show, also hosts 4Music Trending Live and Box Fresh and has fronted Sky One’s Carnage alongside Freddie Flintoff and Lethal Bizzle.

Joe Sugg

Joe Sugg (Ian West/PA)

The YouTube star, 26, is well known on the streaming platform for his channels ThatcherJoe, ThatcherJoeVlogs and ThatcherJoeGames and has amassed more than 25 million followers.

His videos consist of challenges, pranks, impressions and gaming but he is also the author of the graphic novel series Username: Evie and says that the dancing programme is “totally out of my comfort zone”.

Danny John-Jules

Danny John-Jules (Ian West/PA)

The actor, 57, is best known for his role as Cat in the sci-fi comedy Red Dwarf.

He is also recognisable for playing policeman Dwayne Myers in the long-running BBC hit crime drama Death In Paradise, and Barrington in the BBC comedy Maid Marian And Her Merry Men. He said he is excited to embrace the “glittery spandex” of Strictly.

Faye Tozer

Faye Tozer (Ian West/PA)

The Steps singer, 42, has sold more than 20 million records as part of the successful pop group.

After they disbanded in 2001, she started a career in the theatre but the group got back together in 2011 and embarked on a sell-out tour. Tozer has said being on Strictly is a “dream come true”.

Katie Piper

Katie Piper (Ian West/PA)

The television presenter and former model, 34, is best known for sharing her story about surviving an acid attack in the documentary Katie: My Beautiful Face.

The mother of two young daughters, she has said she is excited to show her children her dance moves.

