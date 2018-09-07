He's BACK so he is - Corrie fans celebrate Jim McDonald's return to the cobbles

He's BACK so he is - Corrie fans celebrate Jim McDonald's return to the cobbles7th Sep 18 | Entertainment News
The soap character had been in prison but turned up for Steve's stag do.
Corrie fans rejoiced as Jim McDonald returned to Weatherfield in time for his son Steves stag do.
The soap favourite, played by Charlie Lawson, emerged through the doors of the Rovers Return and greeted his son, played by Simon Gregson, saying: What about you, Steven?
He had been serving time in prison after he tried to rob a bank in an attempt to get enough money to buy the Weatherfield pub.
The pub fell silent as he walked in, with his ex-wife Liz (Beverley Callard) serving behind the bar.
Fans applauded the dramatic return, with one writing on Twitter: YASSSS JIM MCDONALD on my tv tonight so he is! Thats made my Friday so it has.
Another wrote: When Jim comes back in #corrie for steves stag do. This man is a legend.
Another wrote: Ah ma gawd Jim. Hows about ya Steven. I cant, while another wrote: YAAASSSS!!! Jim is back on @itvcorrie. This should be good.
Coronation Street continues on Virgin Media One or catch up on Virgin Media Player now!
