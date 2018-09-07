Vince Vaughn charged with drink driving

7th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

Police say Vaughn failed a field sobriety test that was captured on an officer's body camera.

People Vinve Vaughn

Hollywood actor Vince Vaughn has been charged with drink driving.

Los Angeles County prosecutors announced that the 48-year-old Wedding Crashers star is charged with three misdemeanours: driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, driving with a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher and refusing to comply with police.

Authorities say Vaughn repeatedly refused to get out of his car when officers asked him at a sobriety checkpoint in Manhattan Beach on June 10.

Police say he failed a field sobriety test that was captured on an officer’s body camera, and a blood test later showed he was over the legal limit.

Vaughn has not entered a plea. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Monday.

