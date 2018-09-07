Benedict Cumberbatch and Jake Gyllenhaal to star in psychological thriller Rio

7th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The duo will also serve as producers.

Avengers: Infinity War UK Fan Event - London

Benedict Cumberbatch will reunite with his Patrick Melrose director Edward Berger for psychological thriller Rio, in which he will star opposite Jake Gyllenhaal.

The film, penned by Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight, centres on two old friends who meet again in Rio, when one is a journalist and the other a hugely successful financier.

Cumberbatch and Gyllenhaal will also serve as producers through their companies SunnyMarch and Nine Stories respectively.

Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal (Ian West/PA)

The Sherlock star and his partner Adam Ackland said: “We are delighted to be working with Ed Berger again on this very special project.

“Together with Studiocanal and Nine Stories this promises to be a terrific collaboration, we can’t wait to bring Rio to life.”

Gyllenhaal and his partner Riva Marker added: “Edward Berger’s work is superb. We are thrilled to be collaborating with him, Studiocanal and SunnyMarch – an undeniably talented group of filmmakers.”

Berger was nominated for an Emmy for his work on Patrick Melrose after directing every episode of the series.

© Press Association 2018

