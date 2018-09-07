Eminem claims record ninth consecutive UK number one album

Eminem has made history on this week’s charts by becoming the first artist to have nine consecutive number one albums in the UK.

The US rapper’s latest release Kamikaze, which was surprisingly released last week, has flown straight into the top spot with combined chart sales of 55,000.

In reaction the news Eminem told officialcharts.com: “Does this mean I get to call myself Sir Eminem?”

Despite not being available in a physical format, Kamikaze outsold the soundtrack to Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in second place by three copies to one due to a strong streaming performance.

Eminem’s firs’t UK number one album was The Marshall Mathers LP in 2000 (John Stillwell/PA)

It is the fourth fastest selling album of 2018, behind Arctic Monkeys, Drake and George Ezra.

Eminem, real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III, previously shared the record for consecutive chart-topping LPs with rock band Led Zeppelin and Swedish pop group ABBA.

He now has more UK number one albums than any other international act since 2000 and only singer and X Factor judge Robbie Williams has more with 10.

Bristol punk band Idles have scored the highest new entry on this week’s chart at number five with their sophomore LP Joy As An Act Of Resistance. The album was the best selling vinyl release of the past seven days.

There is also a new entry for singer-songwriter Passenger at number six with Runaway.

Indie band The Kooks’ Let’s Go Sunshine is their highest-charting album for 10 years at number nine.

Eminem also dominates this week’s singles chart with three songs from Kamikaze inside the top 10.

The Ringer is at number four, Lucky You featuring Joyner Lucas is new at six, and Fall is at nine.

Calvin Harris has had the most number one singles this decade with eight (Joe Giddens/PA)

Calvin Harris also made his own piece of history in claiming this week’s number one with Promises.

The song is the Scottish DJ’s 10th number one single in total and his eighth since 2010, meaning he now has the most this decade.

Promises features vocals from singer Sam Smith, who now has seven appearances at the top of the chart.

This puts hims on par with the likes of Michael Jackson, Kylie Minogue and Sir Elton John.

Speaking to the Official Charts Company from his tour in the US Smith said: “I am so overwhelmed that Promises has got to Number 1 back home!

“Thank you to every single person who has supported this song. And thank you to Calvin for being such a legend. I can’t wait to be home soon. I miss my mum’s roast dinners desperately.”

