Green-haired Nicki Minaj stars in video to BTS's Idol Remix

7th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The hip hop star writhes on a sofa in the remix to the hit from the K-pop band.

Nicki Minaj films herself on her phone and waves a huge feathered fan as she writhes on a sofa in the new video for the remix of the BTS track Idol.

The K-pop boyband are joined by the hip hop star on the new version of the single, which beat the YouTube 24 Hour record previously held by Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do.

The video, which shows Minaj in a green wig and brightly coloured clothes, also features new clips of the band, as well as shots of fans taking the Idol Challenge, set by member J-Hope, which sees them replicate the band’s choreography.

The video comes after BTS kicked off the North American leg of their Love Yourself world tour, which will see them on UK soil for the first time in October, where they will play two sold-out headline shows at The O2 Arena

