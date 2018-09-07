Wildlife presenter Johnny Kingdom dies following accident on his land

The photographer and author specialised in his local area of Exmoor and north Devon.

Wildlife presenter Johnny Kingdom has died following an accident on his land, his family confirmed.

The film-maker, photographer and author – who specialised in his local area of Exmoor and north Devon – was 79.

Police were called to a field near Wadham Cross in Knowstone, Devon, to reports that a digger had rolled over at about 9pm on Thursday.

Emergency services attended and Mr Kingdom was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, his family said: “This is a short message from the family, unfortunately a legend has been lost.

“Johnny would want you all to continue with his love for Exmoor as you all meant so much to him.

“As the loving man himself would have said: ‘Farewell to all you lovely people’. RIP 23/02/39- 06/09/18.”

Mr Kingdom’s family asked for privacy following his death.

In a post on Twitter, his agent Hilary Knight said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of one of our clients Johnny Kingdom. R.I.P he will be greatly missed.”

A spokeswoman for Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to a single-vehicle collision in the field on Thursday night.

“It was reported that a digger had rolled over in a field,” the force spokeswoman said.

“Emergency services attended and a 79-year-old local man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His next of kin are aware.”

