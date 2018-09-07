Loose Women support Coleen Nolan as she takes a break after on-air row

The singer and panellist temporarily quit the programme following a confrontation with Kim Woodburn.

Loose Women panellists have sent a message of support to colleague Coleen Nolan, who has temporarily quit the show and her solo tour.

The Nolan Sisters singer announced an immediate break from TV work and delayed her UK tour following an on-air confrontation with Kim Woodburn.

After the pair fell out on Celebrity Big Brother, they were brought together on Loose Women, where Nolan is a regular panellist, to try to repair their relationship.

Our @NolanColeen is taking some time away from the show. We are sending our love and very best wishes. Coleen is a brilliant Loose Woman and we really hope to see her back here very, very soon. pic.twitter.com/coG96RoHxe — Loose Women (@loosewomen) September 7, 2018

But both women were left in tears after their confrontation, with Woodburn storming off set.

Nolan then announced that she would be pulling out of the show, and her colleagues have offered their support.

Speaking on the ITV show, Kaye Adams said: “As some of you may be aware, Coleen is taking a bit of time out from Loose Women.

“We all just want to send her our love. Coleen is a brilliant Loose Woman, and we all really want to see her back here very, very soon indeed.”

Yes please come back soon! @NolanColeen ♥️ love having you on the tv x — Jess Impiazzi (@jess_impiazzi) September 7, 2018

The ITV show drew criticism online for putting the two women in the situation which ended in tears.

There has also been online support for Nolan, with model and reality star Jess Impiazzi – of Ex On The Beach and Celebrity Big Brother – tweeting encouragement to the panellist.

Her tweet read: “Yes please come back soon! Love having you on the TV.”

