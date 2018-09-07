Robbie Williams 'gutted' that gigs mean missing some X Factor live shows

7th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

He will be on stage in South America.

The X Factor

Robbie Williams has spoken about his planned break from the X Factor, saying he is “gutted” that some shows clash with his tour dates.

The singer, who has become a parent again after a baby girl was born via a surrogate, is missing some of the TV talent contest’s live shows because of other commitments.

Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell attending the X Factor photocall
X Factor judges Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell (Ian West/PA)

In an interview recorded before wife and fellow X Factor judge Ayda Field announced the couple’s baby news, he said: “I’m gutted that I’ve got to go. Genuinely, genuinely gutted … It was all booked in before.

“I’m going to go off and do a few gigs in South America,” he told ITV show Lorraine.

“I’m looking forward to going down there … But if I’d have known (he would miss X Factor) it wouldn’t be happening … I’m going to miss the show.”

He also spoke about the prospect of getting back together with Take That, saying: “I’m sure, at some point, but there’s nothing in the diary.”

X Factor judge Louis Tomlinson also discussed a potential reunion for One Direction, saying: “There’s no way … that it’s not going to happen again. It’s just impossible to say when.”

