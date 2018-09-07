Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field have surprise baby news

7th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams is the newest addition to the family.

X Factor Photocall - London

Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field have surprised fans by announcing they have become parents to a baby girl via a surrogate.

X Factor judge Field, 39, said it had been a “very long and difficult path to get here”.

Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams, who is “biologically ours” and carried by “an incredible surrogate mother”, is the newest addition to the family and will be sister to Teddy and Charlie.

Field posted a black-and-white image on Instagram with the baby’s hand alongside those of her siblings and parents.

View this post on Instagram

I spy with my little eye an extra little hand 👀 So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl….welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!! 💕💕 It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low. Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful. We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible. As with Teddy and Charlie, we ask that you respect Coco’s privacy and allow us to grow into our new team of 5! #TeamWilliams

A post shared by Ayda Field Williams (@aydafieldwilliams) on

“I spy with my little eye an extra little hand,” she wrote.

“So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl … welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!!.

“It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low.”

She added: “Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful.

“We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible. As with Teddy and Charlie, we ask that you respect Coco’s privacy and allow us to grow into our new team of 5! #TeamWilliams”.

Singer Williams, 44, and Field are currently appearing on screen together as X Factor judges.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Legendary Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne gives heartbreaking health update

Legendary Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne gives heartbreaking health update
[PIC] The Penneys coat EVERYONE wants this winter lands in stores THIS week

[PIC] The Penneys coat EVERYONE wants this winter lands in stores THIS week
Thomas Cook confirms hotel where British couple died has high levels of E-Coli and staph bacteria'

Thomas Cook confirms hotel where British couple died has high levels of E-Coli and staph bacteria'

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

These 90's baby names are making a MASSIVE comeback this year

These 90's baby names are making a MASSIVE comeback this year
Met Éireann confirm a MASSIVE change in weather - starting from TONIGHT

Met Éireann confirm a MASSIVE change in weather - starting from TONIGHT
[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with the Zara top Holly Willoughby wore today

[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with the Zara top Holly Willoughby wore today
Coleen Nolan takes Loose Women hiatus and postpones tour after Kim Woodburn row

Coleen Nolan takes Loose Women hiatus and postpones tour after Kim Woodburn row