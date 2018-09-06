Ryan Thomas kept apart from CBB housemates on medical grounds

6th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The actor was quarantined in the same spare bedroom Roxanne Pallett stayed in after she claimed he hit her.

Celebrity Big Brother Launch Night 2018 - London

Soap star Ryan Thomas had to be separated from his fellow Celebrity Big Brother contestants in the main house on medical grounds.

Thomas, 34, had said he was feeling unwell the previous day and was seen lying down in the spare bedroom away from his housemates.

Thursday’s episode of the Channel 5 reality TV show began with narrator Marcus Bentley saying: “Ryan is feeling unwell and on medical advice will be spending the day in the spare bedroom.”

Thomas was seen recuperating in bed and drinking from a bottle of water.

His illness meant he was unable to take part in the mean tweets challenge with the other celebrities.

In a preview of the next episode that aired at the end of Thursday’s instalment, a recovered Thomas was seen back with his housemates sharing a joke in the living room.

The former Coronation Street star had been quarantined in the same bedroom that former Emmerdale star Roxanne Pallett stayed in after she accused Thomas of punching her on the show.

Big Brother had allowed Pallett to sleep in a different room to Thomas after she claimed she did not feel safe around him.

After walking out of the house, Pallett apologised for her behaviour over the incident with Thomas, saying she got it wrong.

She told Celebrity Big Brother host Emma Willis in her exit interview she feared she was “the most hated woman in Britain”.

© Press Association 2018

