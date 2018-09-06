Gabby Allen talks about body confidence issues in CBB

6th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The Love Island star said she has battled with trolls in the past.

Celebrity Big Brother Launch Night 2018 - London

Gabby Allen has spoken abut her struggle with online abuse and said she has considered having plastic surgery so she can meet other people’s expectations of what is attractive.

The Love Island star detailed her battle with her confidence in the Celebrity Big Brother house in scenes that will air on Thursday’s episode.

She said: “I’ve had a lot of trolls and nasty comments before in the past and it takes a lot of self-love and work to really get over them and take it on the chin and just brush it off.”

In the past she has revealed the racist abuse she received when she was in a relationship with her former Love Island co-star Marcel Somerville and also revealed her body confidence issues.

She added: “Believe it or not I do suffer with self-confidence issues, I’ve spoken openly about it before, wanting work done because I don’t think I suffice in areas maybe I should.

“There are things I’ve considered getting done in order to make myself ‘sexier’ or ‘prettier’ or worth it, so it’s taken a lot of work for me to get where I am today confidence-wise, which I still struggle with.”

The episode will also see the celebrity housemates discuss who they think should pay on a first date, while Cheers star Kirstie Alley will reveal her crush on Love Actually star Bill Nighy.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Legendary Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne gives heartbreaking health update

Legendary Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne gives heartbreaking health update
CONRATULATIONS! Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews welcome their first child

CONRATULATIONS! Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews welcome their first child
Thomas Cook confirms hotel where British couple died has high levels of E-Coli and staph bacteria'

Thomas Cook confirms hotel where British couple died has high levels of E-Coli and staph bacteria'

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Alex Reid takes to Instagram to reveal devastating news

[PIC] Alex Reid takes to Instagram to reveal devastating news
BREAKING: Plane quarantined after passengers suddenly fall ill

BREAKING: Plane quarantined after passengers suddenly fall ill
[PIC] The Penneys coat EVERYONE wants this winter lands in stores THIS week

[PIC] The Penneys coat EVERYONE wants this winter lands in stores THIS week
Met Éireann confirm a MASSIVE change in weather - starting from TONIGHT

Met Éireann confirm a MASSIVE change in weather - starting from TONIGHT