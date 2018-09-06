Beyonce reflects on 'monumental year' after celebrating 37th birthday

The singer said she looks forward to learning from the past.

Beyonce has reflected on a “monumental year” as she thanked fans for their birthday wishes.

The singer, who turned 37 on September 4, gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir in June 2017 and was already mother to daughter Blue Ivy, six.

She wrote on her website: “At 36, I became a new mother of 3. I breastfed twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years.

“I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything Is Love.

Beryonce wrote to fans on her website (Beyonce)

“And we’ve been touring with our family around the world, and loving it.

“This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life. Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present and surrendering to the future.”

Referring to her devoted fans, who are known as the Bey hive, she added: “I love you, hive.”

She also shared a string of photographs from her 36th year, as well as a shot of herself as a toddler.

The pictures included those from her birthday party and from her New Year’s Eve celebrations with husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue.

