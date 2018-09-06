In Pictures: 'Biggest ever' movie memorabilia auction to launch

In Pictures: 'Biggest ever' movie memorabilia auction to launch6th Sep 18 | Entertainment News
A movie memorabilia company has announced it is to hold the UK’s largest ever auction of film and TV lots.
Among the items under the hammer are Han Solo’s jacket from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Marty McFly’s hoverboard from Back To The Future Part II and Indiana Jones’ fedora hat from Raiders Of The Lost Ark.
Memorabilia firm Prop Store believes the jacket, worn by Harrison Ford in the second Star Wars film, could sell for as much as £1 million.
The auction will go live on September 20 at London’s BFI Imax, with bidders able to secure lots online or by phone if they cannot attend in person.
A free-to-enter preview exhibition of the items on sale has opened and will run until the day of the auction.
