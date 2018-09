'Biggest ever' movie memorabilia auction to launch

Memorabilia firm Prop Store believes a jacket worn by Harrison Ford in the second Star Wars film could sell for as much as 1m.

A movie memorabilia company has announced it is to hold the UK’s largest ever auction of film and TV lots.

Among the items under the hammer are Han Solo’s jacket from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Marty McFly’s hoverboard from Back To The Future Part II and Indiana Jones’ fedora hat from Raiders Of The Lost Ark.

Han Solo’s jacket, worn by Harrison Ford in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (Victoria Jones/PA

A T-800 Endoskeleton used in Terminator 2: Judgment Day (Victoria Jones/PA)

A Ghostface mask used in Scream (Victoria Jones/PA)

The auction will go live on September 20 at London’s BFI Imax, with bidders able to secure lots online or by phone if they cannot attend in person.

A Superman costume worn by Christopher Reeve in the movie (Victoria Jones/PA)

A free-to-enter preview exhibition of the items on sale has opened and will run until the day of the auction.

A Wonka Bar from Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory (Victoria Jones/PA)

An Edward Scissorhands costume as used by Johnny Depp (Victoria Jones/PA)

Marty McFly’s Hoverboard from Back To The Future Part II (Victoria Jones/PA)

A First Order Stormtrooper Helmet from Stars Wars: The Last Jedi (Victoria Jones/PA)

