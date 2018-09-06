Mini supermarket containing just packaging up for auction

6th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The tubes of Colgate toothpaste, bags of M&Ms and other items are empty.

Xuzhen Supermarket, 2016, Yu Yuan Lu, Shangha

A mini supermarket containing only packaging is going under the hammer.

The work of art, which has been exhibited around the world, satirises consumerism and global capitalism.

It contains a functioning cash register and an assortment of familiar goods available for visitors to buy.

Xuzhen Supermarket
Xuzhen Supermarket (Xu Zhen)

But the tubes of Colgate toothpaste, bags of M&Ms and other items are empty.

“For visitors, each act of purchasing, or not purchasing, … contributes to a playful yet penetrating critique on consumerism, advertising and global capitalism,” auction house Sotheby’s said.

“The fact that the work is – for the first time – offered for sale at auction adds to the irony.”

Xuzhen Supermarket
Xuzhen Supermarket (Xu Zhen)

The artwork, which has an estimate of £887,000 HK dollars (£147,000), was conceived by Chinese contemporary artist Xu Zhen in 2016.

The buyer of the Xuzhen Supermarket will obtain the right to the concept and have it recreated by the artist as they wish.

He was the youngest Chinese artist to participate in the Venice Biennale and showed at the Guggenheim’s major exhibition of Chinese contemporary art last year.

Yuki Terase, Sotheby’s head of contemporary art, Asia, said: “We want to show the world a different, fresh, and stimulating side of Chinese contemporary art.”

Xuzhen Supermarket will go up for auction at Sotheby’s Hong Kong Contemporary Art Evening Sale on September 30 and will be exhibited in Hong Kong from September 28-30.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with the Zara top Holly Willoughby wore today

[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with the Zara top Holly Willoughby wore today
CONRATULATIONS! Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews welcome their first child

CONRATULATIONS! Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews welcome their first child
BBC news presenter Rachael Bland dies from cancer aged 40

BBC news presenter Rachael Bland dies from cancer aged 40

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Legendary Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne gives heartbreaking health update

Legendary Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne gives heartbreaking health update
BREAKING: Plane quarantined after passengers suddenly fall ill

BREAKING: Plane quarantined after passengers suddenly fall ill
[PICS] These jeans from Penneys come in FOUR fab colours

[PICS] These jeans from Penneys come in FOUR fab colours
New report shows THIS is where to avoid if you DON'T want to get sick

New report shows THIS is where to avoid if you DON'T want to get sick