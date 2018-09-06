Body Worlds exhibition to open in permanent home

Controversial human body exhibition Body Worlds is getting a permanent home.

Exhibits, including real human bodies donated for preservation by plastination, will go on display at the London Pavilion in Piccadilly Circus in October.

Body Worlds London’s 200 exhibits explore the reproductive, nervous, cardiovascular, respiratory, locomotive and metabolic systems in detail.

The London Pavilion in Piccadilly Circus (Body Worlds)

Body Worlds creator Gunther von Hagens is best known for his 2002 Live Autopsy TV broadcast.

The London Autopsy Body, now fully plastinated, will be displayed at the exhibition.

Body Worlds London founder Peter Tabernal said the exhibition is an “epic, immersive journey to discover the magic and mysteries that lie underneath the skin.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the donors who have made this happen, and to Westminster Council for the warm welcome and support.”

Body Worlds London opens on October 6.

