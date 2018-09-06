Annie Mac to host Mercury Prize ceremony

6th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The awards show will see performances from Lily Allen and Florence + The Machine.

Hyundai Mercury Prize 2017

Annie Mac will host the Hyundai Mercury Prize awards show, it has been announced.

The ceremony will see performances from shortlisted artists including Florence + The Machine, Lily Allen, Everything Everything and Jorja Smith.

Also in the running for the prestigious prize is Everything Is Recorded, King Krule, Nadine Shah, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Novelist, Sons of Kemet and Wolf Alice.

The shortlist, which aims to celebrate and promote the best of UK music and recognise artistic achievement across an eclectic range of contemporary music genres, was chosen by an independent panel of judges.

Florence + The Machine will perform a song from their shortlisted album High As Hope, while Allen will  perform a track from No Shame.

Smith is expected to treat the audience to a rendition of a song from Lost & Found.

The winner will be announced at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on September 20.

Coverage of the prize will be broadcast on BBC Four from 9pm to 10.15pm and on BBC Radio 6 Music with Tom Ravenscroft from 7pm to 10pm.

© Press Association 2018

