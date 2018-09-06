Tickets go on sale for Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals tour

6th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

Dancers including Katya Jones, AJ Pritchard and Giovanni Pernice will take part.

Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2018 - London

Tickets have gone on sale for Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals Tour.

Dancers from the BBC’s hit show including reigning champion Katya Jones, semi-finalist AJ Pritchard and two-time finalist Giovanni Pernice will show off their moves in the 35-date nationwide tour, which kicks off in May next year.

Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals Tour
Tickets have gone on sale for the Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals tour (BBC/PA)

Now in its 16th series, the stage show will visit cities including Salford, London and Liverpool before finishing in Sunderland next June.

Organisers say audiences can enjoy “stunningly choreographed ballroom and Latin routines in exquisite costumes, with all the glitz, glamour, sequins and sparkle of the TV show – live on stage.”

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing will kick off on Saturday on BBC One.

For more information on the tour, visit www.strictlytheprofessionals.com.

© Press Association 2018

