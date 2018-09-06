You, Me and the Big C hosts pay tribute to 'courageous' friend Rachael Bland

The podcaster passed away after a long battle with breast cancer.

Podcasters Deborah James and Lauren Mahon have paid tribute to their late colleague Rachael Bland, who has died from cancer after showing “what it means to be courageous”.

You, Me and the Big C co-host Bland battled breast cancer for two years before it was announced on Monday that she only “had days” left to live.

The 40-year-old BBC 5 Live presenter passed away on September 5, and her fellow presenters and cancer sufferers on the podcast have spoken of what the mother-of-one meant to them.

Our beautiful, courageous Rachael died peacefully this morning surrounded by her close family. We are crushed but she would want me to thank everyone who took an interest in her story or sent messages of support. You’ll never know how much they meant to her. Steve and Freddie xxx pic.twitter.com/soq7YHvF9u — Rachael Bland (@Rachael_Hodges) September 5, 2018

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Mahon said: “That woman changed my life, and she changed it for the better.

“We just bonded immediately. She showed me what it means to be courageous.”

Fellow podcaster James added: “I woke up this morning wanting it not to be real.

“But I also woke up with an amazing sense of pride.

“My cancer returned recently and she was the first person that I called.

“She has held my hand. She’s the person that I called at three in the morning. She is incredible.”

The pair have said that the podcast will go on without Bland, as they promised her it would.

Bland, who leaves behind husband Steve and young son Freddie, was adamant her work on the podcast would continue.

Mahon said: “It will go on, she was determined. Her wishes to us were for us to keep it going.

“She wanted this and so we will do this for her.”





