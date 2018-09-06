Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop pays out over misleading health claims on jade vagina egg

6th Sep 18 | Entertainment News

The Jade Egg and Rose Quartz Egg were said to balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles and improve bladder control.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle company Goop has agreed to pay $145,000 (£112,000) in civil penalties over products including egg-shaped stones intended to be placed into the vagina to improve health.

Prosecutors in eight California counties announced the settlement after an investigation found some of Goop’s health claims were unfounded.

The settlement involves adverts saying Goop’s Jade Egg and Rose Quartz Egg could balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles and improve bladder control.

Goop-Eggs Settlement
Gwyneth Paltrow set up a lifestyle company called Goop (Jordan Strauss/AP)

In addition to the penalty, the company will provide refunds to customers who ask.

A Goop statement said the settlement acknowledges no liability on the company’s part and addresses only advertising, not the products themselves.

The statement said there is honest disagreement between the sides but Goop wanted to settle the matter quickly and amicably.

