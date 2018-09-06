Cardi B and Tom Hanks among the stars at Tom Ford's New York Fashion Week show

The rapper had earlier shared a picture of her outfit on Instagram.

Cardi B and Tom Hanks were among the stars spotted at Tom Ford’s New York Fashion Week opening night show.

The rapper, 25, who gave birth to her daughter, Kulture, in July, wore an elegant black dress for the occasion, teamed with matching heels from Italian designer Giuseppe Zanotti.

Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almanzar, usually sports a colourful hairstyle but on Wednesday she showed off her natural colour of dark brown.

Cardi B was among the stars pictured at Tom Ford’s New York Fashion Week show (Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

Before arriving at the show she shared a picture of her outfit with her 32 million Instagram followers, captioning it: “TOM FORD.”

Also spotted among the celebrities at the Park Avenue Armory on New York’s Upper East Side were Hollywood actor Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson.

Bespectacled Hanks, 62, who has starred in films such as Saving Private Ryan, Cast Away and The Green Mile, wore a smart grey suit with a navy blue shirt.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson attended the Tom Ford show at New York Fashion Week (Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

Wilson, 61, who is an actress known for appearing in movies such as Sleepless In Seattle and Jingle All The Way, wore a gold dress with a black blazer.

English actress Suki Waterhouse was also pictured and wore a dark polka dot dress with a plunging neckline. The piece was from Ford’s own collection.

The 26-year-old teamed the dress with black heels and wore her blonde hair in a fringe with a centre part.

Model Suki Waterhouse was among a star-studded crowd at New York Fashion Week (Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

Model Adrianna Lima – who was front row at Ford’s show – is a veteran of New York Fashion Week.

The 37-year-old wore a white miniskirt with matching jacket and blouse.

Adrianna Lima posed for photographers at New York Fashion Week (Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

Ford himself also made an appearance.

The 57-year-old Texan wore one of his own trademark suits when he appeared on the catwalk.

Fashion designer Tom Ford on the catwalk of his show at New York Fashion Week (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

© Press Association 2018