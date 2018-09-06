Diplo says it was 'natural' to collaborate with his friend Dua Lipa

Diplo has said it was “natural” for him to collaborate with his friend Dua Lipa on their new single Electricity.

The track, which will be released at 5am on Thursday, was written by the DJ and Mark Ronson as part of their new Silk City project.

Speaking after presenting her with a prize at the GQ Men Of The Year Award, the producer told the Press Association: “I’ve known Dua for a while, I got her number because I was a big fan and I wanted to do something a couple of years back.

“We made a song together with Wale and Major Lazer, we actually played it at Glastonbury, but then we have written this song, me and Mark Ronson, called Electricity, and we asked Dua if she likes it and she loved it.

“We brought her in the studio, she finished the song for us, she wrote the rest of it and she did an amazing job.”

He added: “We are very good friends so I think when you hear the song you feel like it’s friends having a good time and it just feels natural, it’s a club record. it’s a total banger.”

